Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Brent inches 1% higher to $86/bbl as OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand, IEA downgrades on macro concerns

Brent inches 1% higher to $86/bbl as OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand, IEA downgrades on macro concerns

Edited By Nikita Prasad

OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 in 2024, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China.

The logo of the OPEC. (File Image)

Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations that US interest rates had peaked, but gains were capped by a large build in US crude stockpiles and a forecast for slower demand growth next year from the International Energy Agency.

Brent futures rose 92 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $86.74 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 68 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $84.17 a barrel. Prices pared gains after US government data showed US crude inventories rose by 10.2 million barrels in the last week to 424.2 million barrels, much higher than analyst expectations for a 500,000-barrel rise, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading lower by 1.17 per cent lower at 6,935 per bbl, having swung between 6,905 and 7,101 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,017 per barrel.

THIS COPY IS EBING UPDATED

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 10:26 PM IST
