Brent nears $120 per barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Brent nears $120 per barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues3 min read . 08:43 PM IST
- The May futures contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Thursday hit a high of $119.84 per barrel, according to data from Bloomberg
NEW DELHI : As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day, Brent crude neared the $120 per barrel mark, the highest level since 2013.
The May futures contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Thursday hit a high of $119.84 per barrel, according to data from Bloomberg. Brent was at $116.11 per barrel, higher by 2.82% around 7 p.m.. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also touched a high of $116.57 per barrel during the day. The April contract of WTI on NYMEX was 2.78% higher at $113.68 per barrel around 7 pm.
Oil prices have been on a boil amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine over concerns of severe supply shortage. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and the largest exporter. Although several sanctions have been placed upon Russia, both the US and the Europe have so far not imposed any sanction on Russian oil and gas. However, with the conflict intensifying every other day, concerns are growing among the market players over the possibility of sanctions on the energy supplies from Russia.
Analysts are of the view that crude prices are unlikely to calm down in the near term.
Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities, Mehta Equities said, “We expect WTI prices could test $120 a barrel and Brent prices could test $125 a barrel in the upcoming sessions."
In a related development, the Opec-plus grouping comprising 23 countries of which Russia is also a member in its meeting on Wednesday decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March. The decision to maintain status quo despite the price surge to record highs also supported the prices, analysts said.
According to Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte, the high level of import dependence would impact the balance of payment and current account deficit. The spike in oil prices will also impact the budget arithmetic for the upcoming fiscal as the estimates were made in this year's budget with the estimated crude price for FY23 pegged at $70-75 per barrel, which is way lower than the current prices. The GDP estimate for FY23 according to the Economic Survey for FY22 is 8-8.5%. As per the budget the fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of GDP.
For India, this incessant rise in oil prices does not augur well, as it is the world’s third largest oil importer is dependent on imports to meet 85% of oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements. The Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude too has against surpassed the $110 per barrel mark. On Wednesday, it was priced at $111.99 per barrel.
It is anticipated that this rise in crude oil prices will lead to a steep increase in retail fuel prices in the country. Petrol price in Delhi on Thursday was ₹95.41 per litre, and diesel was at ₹86.67 per litre. Fuel prices have been steady for more than three months now amid the build-up to the ongoing state assembly elections.
In case of an eventual increase in petrol and diesel prices, inflation too is likely to increase. In January, India's headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 6.01% in January 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that crude may continue to trade higher unless there are “genuine efforts" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
