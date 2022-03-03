Brent nears $120 per barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

According to Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte, the high level of import dependence would impact the balance of payment and current account deficit. The spike in oil prices will also impact the budget arithmetic for the upcoming fiscal as the estimates were made in this year's budget with the estimated crude price for FY23 pegged at $70-75 per barrel, which is way lower than the current prices. The GDP estimate for FY23 according to the Economic Survey for FY22 is 8-8.5%. As per the budget the fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of GDP.