Brent oil holds above $63 with cold snap disrupting US supply

It’s the latest in a series of cold snaps that have given a larger-than-expected boost to oil consumption this year. The North Sea oil market, which helps price more than two-thirds of the world’s crude, also saw its biggest spate of bullish activity in years. Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Norwegian supply will be disrupted with talks to avert a refinery strike going past a deadline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}