Brent oil soared back above $120 on Wednesday, propelled by tight Russian supply fears linked to the Ukraine war.

European benchmark Brent North Sea crude oil jumped 4.6% to $120.73 per barrel, news agency AFP reported.

Earlier today, veteran commodities trader Doug King said brent oil is likely to hit $150 a barrel this year as the supply shock from the war in Europe coincides with resilient demand from people keen to travel after the virus, Bloomberg reported.

King, who runs the $425 million Merchant Commodity Fund, said the world has few options to pump more crude, and there’s little sign that consumption is under threat.

Oil was already elevated before Russia invaded Ukraine as supply struggled to keep up with the demand rebound from the pandemic. The ensuing financial penalties on the country, one of the biggest crude producers, and self-sanctioning by much of the industry saw Brent -- the global benchmark -- flirt with $140 a barrel in early March, although it’s now eased back to near $115.

