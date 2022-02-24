For India, “the rise in crude prices poses inflationary, fiscal, and external sector risks. Crude oil-related products have a direct share of over 9% in the WPI basket. The rise in crude oil prices is also expected to increase the subsidy on LPG and kerosene, pushing up the subsidy bill. India is Ukraine's largest export destination in the Asia-Pacific and the fifth largest overall. India's main exports to the European country are pharmaceutical products, reactors/boiler machinery, mechanical appliances, oil seeds, fruits, coffee, tea and spices among others. Pharmaceuticals account for the majority of Indian exports to Ukraine," he added.