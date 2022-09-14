Brent prices fall amid rate hike concerns

Oil futures had risen earlier on Wednesday on the back of a robust demand outlook by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). In its latest monthly report oil market report, OPEC said that oil demand in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is estimated to grow by 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2022, while non-OECD growth is expected at 1.5 million barrel per day.