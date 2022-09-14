Brent prices fall amid rate hike concerns

Data released on Tuesday showed that in the US, the annual retail inflation rate eased to 8.3% from 8.5% in July. Even so, it remains elevated and higher than Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 8.1%. The decline in gasoline prices was offset by higher costs of food, shelter and medical care services
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing initial gains, amid persistent demand concerns and fears of rate hikes given inflation remains elevated.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing initial gains, amid persistent demand concerns and fears of rate hikes given inflation remains elevated.
At 1126am, Brent futures fell 0.46% to $92.74 a barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.96 a barrel, down 0.40%.
At 1126am, Brent futures fell 0.46% to $92.74 a barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.96 a barrel, down 0.40%.
Data released on Tuesday showed that in the US, the annual retail inflation rate eased to 8.3% from 8.5% in July. Even so, it remains elevated and higher than Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 8.1%. The decline in gasoline prices was offset by higher costs of food, shelter and medical care services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Investors await data on US crude oil and gasoline inventories, to be released by the Energy Information Agency (EIA).
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said, “NYMEX crude trades mixed near $87.5/bbl as market players position for weekly inventory report. US EIA is expected to note an increase in US crude oil and gasoline stocks and a minor decline in distillates. Ahead of EIA report, API reported a bigger than expected 6.04 million barrels increase in US crude oil stocks putting some pressure on prices.“
He said that the recovery in the US dollar and demand concerns following China’s struggle with controlling the spread of the pandemic have weighed on prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Crude may remain choppy ahead of inventory report however prospect of a sharp rise in US crude stocks and shaky risk sentiment may keep pressure on prices," Rao added.
Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said higher inflation in the US in August has raised fears that the Federal Reserve could deliver another hefty interest rate hike next week.
He added that supply concerns from Russia could support oil prices at lower levels. “We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oil futures had risen earlier on Wednesday on the back of a robust demand outlook by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). In its latest monthly report oil market report, OPEC said that oil demand in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is estimated to grow by 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2022, while non-OECD growth is expected at 1.5 million barrel per day.
“The second quarter of 2022 is revised higher amid better-than-anticipated oil demand in the main OECD consuming countries, while the 3Q22 and 4Q22 have seen offsetting revisions. For 2023, the forecast for world oil demand growth also remained unchanged from the previous month’s assessment to 2.7 mb/d. The OECD is expected to grow by 0.6 mb/d and the non-OECD by 2.1 mb/d," it said.
Oil demand in 2023 is expected to be supported by a still-solid economic performance in major consuming countries, as well as potential improvements in COVID-19 restrictions and reduced geopolitical uncertainties, Opec added.