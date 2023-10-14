Indian crude basket to average $87/bbl, OMCs to bear the brunt as oil surges 6% over Israel-Hamas war
The conflict in the Middle East has had little impact on global oil supplies so far, and Israel is not a big producer. Investors and market observers, however, are assessing how it could escalate and what it might mean for supplies from nearby countries in the world's top oil producing region.
Oil prices climbed nearly 6 per cent on Friday, with benchmark Brent posting its highest weekly gain since February, as investors priced in the possibility that the conflict in the Middle East could widen as Israel began ground raids inside the Gaza Strip. Israel's announcement marked a shift from an air war to ground operations to root out Hamas fighters a week after the militant Palestinian group's deadly rampage in southern Israel.
