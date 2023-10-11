Brent slips to $85/bbl even after Saudi's pledge to stabilise markets; investors wary of Israel-Hamas conflict
Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 earlier this week on concern the clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict that could disrupt global oil supply.
Oil prices fell over 2 per cent on Wednesday, October 11, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded a day after top oil producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilise the oil market. Prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it was working with regional and international partners to prevent an escalation, and reaffirmed its efforts to support oil markets.
