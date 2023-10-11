Oil prices fell over 2 per cent on Wednesday, October 11, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded a day after top oil producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilise the oil market. Prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it was working with regional and international partners to prevent an escalation, and reaffirmed its efforts to support oil markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent futures fell $2.10, or 2.4 per cent, to $85.55 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.55, or 3 per cent, to $83.42, according to news agency Reuters. Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 on Monday on concern the clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict that could disrupt global oil supply.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was last trading lower by 1.83 per cent lower at ₹7,030 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,932 and ₹7,208 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,161 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's weighing on crude prices? -Saudi Arabia and Russia have coordinated supply cuts in recent years to support oil prices. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was difficult to overestimate Russia's coordination with Saudi Arabia and other partners on global oil markets amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

-He told reporters that the visit of Prince Abdulaziz to Moscow provided an opportunity to look into current affairs. "Of course, the global oil markets are very sensitive to the events that are currently unfolding around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and of course, in this case, our coordination with the Saudis and our other partners ... is difficult to overestimate its importance," Peskov said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Novak said at the start of the meeting that Russia was ready to boost oil product supplies to Saudi Arabia. Gulf states, which have their own major refineries, usually re-export Russian fuel. Interest rate hikes to tame inflation can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

-Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to continue with voluntary oil supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels of oil per day, or more than 1 per cent of the global demand, till the end of the year, to support market stability.

Where are prices headed? Analysts noted that crude oil witnessed a mild wave of profit-taking in the international markets, a response to improved risk sentiments and a lack of immediate threats to the supply of Iranian oil amid the Middle East crisis. Following a significant sell-off in the preceding session, global equity markets rebounded.

‘’With oil prices seeing little movement in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict, the focus has once again quickly shifted back to global macro-economy,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Notably, the United States has not issued any cautionary statements regarding the supply of Iranian oil in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has, in turn, prompted profit-taking in the crude oil market. However, it's essential to acknowledge that any escalation of hostilities in the Middle East could exacerbate concerns about supply levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The dollar index has experienced a downturn, which may lend support to crude oil prices. We anticipate that crude oil prices will remain volatile. The support levels for crude oil stand at $84.10–83.40, with resistance levels at $85.80–86.50. In the context of the Indian Rupee, crude oil is supported at ₹7,040-6,950, and resistance is evident at ₹7,220–7,290,'' said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Analysts hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain a localised crisis which will not impact crude prices. ‘’However, investors should remain cautious since the situation taking a turn for the worse cannot be ruled out,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

