“In oil we’re over $80 a barrel this morning on a Brent basis, and we look at the rig counts in the U.S. and other parts of the world, they’re showing you that, hey, $80 a barrel is simply not enough," Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s always some investor somewhere in the world that will put capital to work if the returns are high enough. The question is where is that number."