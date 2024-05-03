Brent, WTI shed 6% as oil heads for steepest weekly drop in 3 months: What's cooling down the commodity?
Crude oil benchmarks are set for weekly losses as investors are concerned that higher-for-longer interest rates will curb economic growth in US-the world's leading oil consumer, and in other parts of the world
Oil prices extended losses on Friday, May 3, 2024 and stayed on course for the steepest weekly loss in three months, as investors weighed lower-than-expected US jobs data and the timing of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
