Brokerage firms see post Q3 revenue gains from commodity derivatives amid rising gold and silver prices
Summary
Groww, Angel One and Anand Rathi reported significant increases in commodity derivatives' share of total income. Heightened trading in gold and silver, coupled with equity option curbs, pushed investors to alternative assets, tripling MCX's daily turnover.
Investments in commodities, including gold and silver, which surged to record prices, not only yielded strong returns for traders but also helped brokers increase their share of revenue from the derivatives segment in the October-December quarter.
