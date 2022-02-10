BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) has received in-principle approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) for introducing Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) on its platform

Further, in order to seek final approval for introduction of EGR segment, BSE has been advised to submit additional information.

Sebi board has earlier cleared a proposal for gold exchange, wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of EGRs and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discovery mechanism. India currently has trading only in gold derivatives and Gold ETFs, unlike several other countries which have spot exchanges for physical trade in gold.

The instruments representing gold will be called EGRs and will be notified as securities, with trading, clearing and settlement features similar to other securities that are currently available in India.

BSE had made several presentations to government and regulators on how the process will work. These pertained to how various participants, including banks, vaults, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, etc., will participate in this ecosystem.

Like shares, these EGRs will be held in demat form and can be converted into physical gold when needed., Patil said. To enable trading in physical gold, EGRs (backed by physical gold) will be traded and settled on stock exchanges.

The source of supply of the physical gold to be converted into EGR will be the fresh deposit of gold, coming into the vaults, either through imports or through stock exchanges accredited domestic refineries. A client can also convert physical gold to EGR by depositing physical gold at the designated delivery centre. Exchanges will empanel Vault Service Providers (VSPs) based on guidelines prescribed by Sebi.

Similarly, clients can redeem EGR's back to physical gold, and the process is complete. An interface will be developed between the vault managers (of physical gold), depositories (that hold EGRs in demat) and stock exchanges and clearing corporations that clear the trade.

The move is expected to reduce the existing market inefficiencies that exist in bullion trade and may act as a bridge in integrating spot gold trade with derivatives markets and create a transparent platform for bullion trading.

In addition, a single point trading for both spot and derivatives would provide scale, liquidity and better pricing for all market participants by bringing down cost and cycle time significantly.

Moreover, trading in EGRs will contribute to the existing programs for gold monetization such as Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS), Gold Bonds and Gold Deposits.

