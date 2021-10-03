BSE readies technology to launch electronic gold receipts

The BSE chief business officer said that the entire trading will be done in three stages that include conversion from physical gold to EGRs, trading of EGRs and again conversion of EGR back to physical gold. To begin with, BSE may plan to launch EGR of 1 kg and 100 gm denominations and the same can be converted to physical gold. To attract retail investors, EGR with smaller denominations of 50 gm, 10 gm and 5 gm will also be launched in a phased manner.