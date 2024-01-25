Budget 2024 Expectations: Commodity market urges reform for growth and efficiency in India's trading landscape
Budget 2024 Expectations: The commodity markets in India are seeking several changes in the upcoming budget, including the reduction or abolishment of the Commodity Transaction Tax, addressing GST issues, providing adequate infrastructure for farmers, and others.
Budget 2024 Expectations: The commodity markets have emerged as a robust exchange to manage the risk associated with the trading of commodities in India. However, the growth has slowed down since the Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) was introduced in 2013. There is still a tremendous amount of unfinished agenda for the commodity markets. The interim budget 2024 could be a good beginning to address these long-pending issues.
