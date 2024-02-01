Budget 2024: Gold rate today under pressure after US Fed meeting. Buy or sell?
Gold rate today is under pressure as there was no hint of a rate cut timeline in the recently ended US Fed meeting, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of no rate cut signal in the US Fed meeting, gold price today witnessing some selling pressure ahead of the Union Budget 2024 date. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹62,880 per 10 gm level and touched an intraday low of ₹62,800 within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell on Thursday. In the international market, spot gold price is currently oscillating around $2,045 per ounce level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started