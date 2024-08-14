Buy gold for cheaper with this zaveri bazaar hack

Discount to physical prices: Most ETF investors overlook the reason why these instruments often trade at slight discount to physical gold. Every ETF or mutual fund is allowed to hold some portion of its investment in cash so it can grab opportunities if prices fall, or to use derivatives as a hedge. Are we sure all such hedges will be profitable? When I buy life insurance, I am hedging against death. But that hedge comes at a price – the insurance premium. Sure, I sleep better at night but my take-home profit falls by the premium amount. Do you want to hold your ETF at a discount, however slight? It’s a call you have to take. The custodial and AMC charges are already eating into my profits slowly, so why add a discount to my burden?