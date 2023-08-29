comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 15:54:30
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 855.05 -1.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.55 1.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.2 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.55 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,590.3 0.8%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by 200 under Ujjwala Scheme
Back

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, August 29, announced that the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by 200. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs 1053 in Delhi, 1052.50 in Mumbai, 1068.50 in Chennai and 1079 in Kolkata.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

“PM Modi has decided 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users...this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan", said Union Minister Anurag Thakur

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App