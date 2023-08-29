Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by ₹200 under Ujjwala Scheme1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by ₹200 under Ujjwala Scheme
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, August 29, announced that the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by ₹200. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹1053 in Delhi, ₹1052.50 in Mumbai, ₹1068.50 in Chennai and ₹1079 in Kolkata.
