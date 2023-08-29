Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by 200 under Ujjwala Scheme

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, August 29, announced that the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by ₹200. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹1053 in Delhi, ₹1052.50 in Mumbai, ₹1068.50 in Chennai and ₹1079 in Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by ₹50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

"PM Modi has decided ₹200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users...this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan", said Union Minister Anurag Thakur

