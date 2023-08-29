Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by 200 under Ujjwala Scheme

Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by 200 under Ujjwala Scheme

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Cabinet cuts LPG cylinder prices by 200 under Ujjwala Scheme

Domestic LPG cylinder at Ghaziabad .Photo::SANJEEV VERMA

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, August 29, announced that the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by 200. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs 1053 in Delhi, 1052.50 in Mumbai, 1068.50 in Chennai and 1079 in Kolkata.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

“PM Modi has decided 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, for all users...this is a gift from PM Narendra Modi, to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan", said Union Minister Anurag Thakur

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.