Can gold keep rising? Depends if you think this time is different
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Oct 2025, 10:29 am IST
Summary
The danger is that gold is in the grip of the sort of speculative excess that creates bubbles in other parts of the financial system.
Will it be third time lucky for gold? The yellow metal is having its third breakout in the past 50 years, and the last two times proved an expensive bust. The logic for gold making even more money after its super-soaraway year is simple: This time is different.
