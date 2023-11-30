Can gold price climb to $2,400 levels in 2024 — explained with 5 reasons
Analysts are bullish on the bullion and anticipate the possibility of gold rates hitting $2,400 an ounce in the year 2024 on the back of a multifaceted interplay of economic, geopolitical, and market factors.
Gold prices in the international market traded near a near seven-month high level amid expectations that interest rate cuts in the US would come sooner than expected.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message