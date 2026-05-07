Can gold prices outperform silver amid weak global macroeconomic outlook?

Gold and silver prices in India traded higher on Thursday, tracking gains in international bullion markets, where prices rose for a third consecutive session on the back of a softer US dollar. Hopes of a potential US-Iran peace deal eased concerns over persistently high inflation and prolonged elevated interest rates, improving sentiment toward precious metals.

MCX gold rate for June futures contracts surged ₹1,265, or 0.83%, to ₹1,53,397 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price July futures jumped ₹6,505, or 2.57%, to ₹2,59,770 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold prices rallied 1% to $4,738.86 per ounce after gaining nearly 3% in the previous session to hit the highest level since April 27. US gold futures for June delivery rose 1.2% to $4,748.50 per ounce. Spot silver prices also advanced 2.6% to $79.31 per ounce.

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The prolonged US-Iran war in the Middle East has weakened the global growth outlook and intensified inflationary concerns amid rising geopolitical uncertainty. Historically, gold tends to outperform during periods of macroeconomic instability due to its strong safe-haven appeal.

Silver, meanwhile, derives support from both investment demand and industrial usage. However, in an environment of slowing global growth, silver may underperform gold because of its higher exposure to industrial demand.

Gold Likely to Outshine Silver Analysts believe gold is likely to outperform silver in the near term as weakening global economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive investors toward safe-haven assets.

“Escalating tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel continue to support safe-haven demand for gold, especially with risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, elevated energy prices and inflation concerns are reinforcing gold’s role as a strategic liquidity and reserve asset,” said Vandana Bharti.

She highlighted that central bank buying remains robust, with official gold purchases reaching 244 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026. Physical investment demand through bars and coins also jumped 42% year-on-year.

“In contrast, silver faces pressure from weaker industrial demand due to slowing global manufacturing activity and tighter financial conditions. Slowing manufacturing activity, softer construction demand, and tighter financial conditions could weigh on silver more heavily if global growth continues to weaken,” Bharti added.

However, she noted that silver could still witness sharp rallies during risk-on phases, supported by strong structural demand from solar energy, electric vehicles, and AI-related industries.

Kaveri More also believes that gold is better positioned to outperform silver in the current environment.

“In a weak global macroeconomic backdrop marked by slowing growth, inflation concerns, and geopolitical risks, gold is poised to decisively outperform silver because of its pure safe-haven status, while silver remains vulnerable to industrial demand erosion. The gold-silver ratio at around 60:1 reflects this relative strength and has historically favoured gold during risk-off phases,” More said.

Also Read | Gold Holds Hefty Gain as US-Iran Truce Hopes Ease Inflation Fear

Gold Price Outlook On the technical front, Bharti said MCX gold prices are holding strong support in the ₹1,47,500 – ₹1,48,000 range, while resistance is seen near ₹1,56,000.

“A breakout above ₹1,56,000 could open the door toward ₹1,63,500. For silver, support is placed near ₹2,25,000 – ₹2,32,000, while resistance is seen around ₹2,85,000. Unless industrial demand improves significantly, gold is likely to remain relatively stronger than silver in the coming weeks,” she said.

According to More, breakout above ₹1,55,500 could push MCX gold prices toward initial targets of ₹1,60,300 and eventually ₹1,66,350, although supply pressure near ₹1,65,000 may cap gains.

“Key support levels at ₹1,48,000 – ₹1,41,400 continue to offer value-buying opportunities, supported by bullish global triggers such as a pause in US Federal Reserve rate hikes or sustained dollar weakness. However, a fall below ₹1,48,000 would turn the outlook bearish,” More added.