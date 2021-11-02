Is gold a safe haven asset still?

In Samvat 2077, international gold prices were down nearly 6%, compared to gains of 26% and 23% in the previous two years. Gold prices in the Indian markets also slumped 6%, the biggest decline in seven years as per the Samvat calendar. In India, gold prices touched a record ₹55,922 per 10 grams in August last year, but have slipped to around ₹47,729 now. In the past few months, gold prices have been choppy amid volatility in the US dollar and bond yields. According to the World Gold Council, global demand for gold fell in July-September to its lowest since the last quarter of 2020 as financial investors sold the metal.