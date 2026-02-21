Can the US-Iran war buzz fuel gold price to a new peak after the US Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariffs?

Gold rate today: On account of safe-haven demand amid uncertainty from the US-Iran war buzz and the US Supreme Court's decision on Trump's tariffs, gold prices are expected to remain on an uptrend. The MCX gold rate finished marginally higher this week at ₹1,56,993 per 10 gm against the previous week's close of ₹1,56,200. Likewise, the COMEX gold rate ended at $5,080/oz against the previous Friday's close of $5,043/oz.

According to market experts, trade uncertainty stemming from the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs, a geopolitical risk premium amid rising US-Iran war chatter, and macroeconomic crosscurrents continue to provide a structurally supportive backdrop for gold and silver prices. They said that the MCX gold rate today is on the cusp of a potential breakout at ₹1,61,000 per 10 gm. Breaching this resistance on a closing basis may trigger a move in gold prices toward the record high of ₹1,80,779.

Gold rate today: Renewed safe-haven demand According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, the US Supreme Court has struck down President Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs that were imposed in April 2025 on several other trading partners under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Court concluded that the President lacks inherent authority to impose such expansive tariffs under emergency powers, effectively invalidating the legal basis for these duties. As a consequence, this US Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs has renewed uncertainty in global trade policy.

US-Iran war buzz Pointing towards the US-Iran war buzz, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The ongoing US military buildup in the Middle East has intensified market anxiety. With diplomatic deadlines in place and retaliation risks looming, geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated."

Trigger for US Fed rate cut Highlighting the trigger for potential US Fed rate-cut buzz, Sugandha Sachdeva said US GDP growth slowed sharply to 1.4% in Q4 2025, versus expectations of 3%, strengthening the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts. At the same time, the PCE price index rose 2.9% YoY in January, slightly above the 2.8% forecast, signalling that inflationary pressures remain sticky.

"This combination of slowing growth and persistent inflation is adding to volatility across asset classes, particularly in precious metals," Sugandha added.

Outlook for the gold price today Speaking on the outlook of the gold price today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said the MCX gold rate continues to trade within a well-defined rising channel on the hourly structure. Price has rebounded firmly from the ₹1,49,000 structural demand base and is now consolidating just below the ₹1,55,000 resistance band. The ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,53,000 region has transitioned into a short-term demand zone following repeated absorption.

"The momentum indicators have normalised after the prior expansion, suggesting energy build-up rather than exhaustion. Sustained trade above ₹1,55,000 would open the door to upside toward ₹1,56,500 to ₹1,58,000 within the channel trajectory. Downside risk intensifies only upon a decisive break below ₹1,49,000, which would invalidate the current higher-low structure," the CEO of Enrich Money said.

Can gold prices climb to a new peak? Whether gold prices will be able to climb to a new peak amid US-Iran war buzz and trade uncertainty after the US Supreme Court decision on tariffs, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Technically, gold remains well supported near $4,880 per ounce and ₹1,49,800 per 10 gm in the domestic market. Immediate resistance is seen around $5,100 to $5120 per ounce and ₹1,61,000 per 10 gm. A sustained break above these levels could open the path toward $5,350 internationally and ₹1,75,000 per 10 gm domestically."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.