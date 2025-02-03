Canadian dollar hits 22-year low, US dollar surges after Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico

The Canadian dollar has fallen to a 22-year-low, its weakest since 2003, according to a Bloomberg report. It further noted that the US dollar has surged, and euro and Mexican peso have also taken hits after United States President Donald Trump made good on his threat to impose tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.

“The dollar surged, oil jumped and equity markets turned red,” as per the Bloomberg report.

“The market needs to structurally and significantly reprice the trade war risk premium. For Canada and Mexico, we see this trade shock — if sustained — as being far larger in economic magnitude than that of Brexit on the UK,” wrote George Saravelos, head of FX research at Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg reported.

How Are Markets After Donald Trump Imposed Tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico? The yields on US Treasuries gained while stock futures slumped, and an index of Asia-Pacific shares also dropped in response, according to Bloomberg.

Investors are fleeing to safe haven assets as they anticipate a domino effect from Donald Trump's moves on economic growth, geopolitics and inflation, it added.

