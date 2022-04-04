Canada’s Centerra Gold Inc. has agreed to hand control of its expropriated gold mine to Kyrgyzstan’s government in a deal expected to be announced as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The agreement calls for Centerra to yield control of its wholly owned subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co. and an affiliate to state-owned refiner Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, the people said. In exchange for control, Kyrgyzaltyn is to transfer its 26% stake in Centerra back to the Canadian company, which plans to cancel the shares, they said.

The minority stake is valued at about 972 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to 776 million U.S. dollars. Centerra will pay roughly $36 million for the shares to Kyrgyzaltyn and to Canadian tax authorities alongside other potential payments.

Centerra and the Kyrgyz Republic are expected to suspend legal proceedings in Kyrgyzstan, New York, Canada and Europe relating to the mine takeover, the people said. Centerra had placed its Kumtor operations under bankruptcy protection in New York last spring, accusing the Kyrgyz Republic of illegally seizing the mine to take advantage of rising gold prices. Government officials denied the allegations.

The planned deal comes nearly a year after Kyrgyzstan’s secret police forced local managers to hand over control of Centerra’s Kumtor mine. Centerra invested more than $3 billion over nearly three decades to turn a remote prospect into one of Central Asia’s largest gold mines. Kumtor accounts for about one-tenth of Kyrgyzstan’s economic output and the country’s President Sadyr Japarov is a longtime advocate of nationalizing the mine. He plans to make a televised address Monday about the mine, a government official said.

Investors and mining executives regard the expropriation as an extreme example of the tactics employed by governments to assert greater control over valuable natural resources. In recent years, governments in Greece, Africa, Asia and South America have, among other steps, demanded higher taxes, more lucrative royalties and larger stakes from international companies mining and drilling for oil and gas in their territories.

The deal—which Centerra is expected to put to shareholders in a vote—would avoid costly international arbitration proceedings for both sides. Centerra has pivoted since the expropriation to focus its business on mines in North America and Turkey.

Kyrgyzaltyn, which processes gold produced by the Kumtor mine into bars, faces an obstacle selling the gold. The state refiner was barred from London’s gold market in the fall after failing to deliver about half a metric ton of bullion owed to a commodities trader around the time of the mine expropriation.

Kyrgyzaltyn has since settled with the trader, but the refiner remains suspended by the London Bullion Market Association, which sets international standards for gold trading.

If the state refiner doesn’t gain readmission, Kyrgyzstan will have to sell gold at discounted prices in markets such as China and the Middle East, traders and officials say.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

