Centerra Gold to hand control of expropriated Kumtor Mine to Kyrgyzstan

The planned deal comes nearly a year after Kyrgyzstan’s secret police forced local managers to hand over control of Centerra’s Kumtor mine. Centerra invested more than $3 billion over nearly three decades to turn a remote prospect into one of Central Asia’s largest gold mines. Kumtor accounts for about one-tenth of Kyrgyzstan’s economic output and the country’s President Sadyr Japarov is a longtime advocate of nationalizing the mine. He plans to make a televised address Monday about the mine, a government official said.