Centre asks sugar traders, retailers, wholesalers to disclose stocks2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The Centre also asked sugar millers and traders to adhere to relevant laws and monthly domestic quota norms.
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked sugar traders, retailers, wholesalers, big chain retailers, and processors to disclose their stocks on a weekly basis to combat hoarding and speculation amid a rise in domestic prices. The move follows similar mandates for wheat, tur, and masur stocks.
