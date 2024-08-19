Markets
Centre evaluates setting up separate regulator for coal exchange
Summary
- The development assumes significance for one of India's most important natural resources, which was embroiled in controversy in the not-too-distant past regarding inefficient allocation of coal mines
New Delhi: The Centre is mulling the creation of a new, independent regulator for a coal exchange that is being planned for launch in the ongoing fiscal (FY25), two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more