Chain stores comprise 35% of India’s retail gold jewellery market: report

Somasundaram PR, regional chief executive officer, India, World Gold Council, said, “Small players need to become more transparent and adapt technology faster if they have to gain similar access to credit and protect market share. On the other hand, manufacturing sector is only at the beginning of its much- needed transformational journey. Jewellery parks, some of which have already been established, will help address concerns about ethical standards and working conditions. The same can help eliminate barriers impeding the growth of manufacturing industry, further supporting demand positively. Bottom line is - the sector has grown but the wave of change facing the industry due to tech adoption and broader tax compliance in the economy can be a boon for those who are willing to transform and a significant risk for others whose business models continue to rest on legacy practices."