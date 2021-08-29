A two-month fall in China’s steel output, ordered by economic officials, handed Beijing a global showcase for advancing climate goals and controlling commodity markets. A brewing economic slowdown is testing the government’s will to sustain the cuts.

China’s production of crude steel, half the world’s annual total, fell in July by the widest year-on-year margin since the 2008 global financial crisis. Early indicators suggest it might slip again this month. Culled by state inspections and other official curbs at mills nationwide, the usually prodigious flow that is often the subject of global trade and environmental tensions has fallen by 12.5 million metric tons—about twice Britain’s annual total—in July from May’s record high.

The steel cuts have driven global iron-ore prices down 40% since mid-July, delivering China twin triumphs: a show of policy leadership ahead of a major climate summit in Glasgow in November, and a demonstration that it can tamp down rising global commodity prices. Beijing has set a national goal to secure peak carbon emissions by 2030, with an earlier target of 2025 for the steel sector, China’s second-largest such emitter after power utilities.

“We have to resolutely implement the output-cut policy—this is a political issue, and there is no room for bargaining," said Chen Derong, chairman of Baowu Steel Group, China’s largest producer, at a conference this month. Also this month, climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said China plans to stick to its emissions goals and present them in Glasgow.

But with the economy slowing as Covid-19 surges once more, China’s top brass has begun to provide some wiggle room. A high-level meeting in late July chaired by President Xi Jinping warned against “campaign-style" climate measures. State media weighed in to discourage “unrealistic pledges."

Growth in consumption, industrial production and investment slowed beyond already-lowered expectations in July, state data show. The government responded by putting off further credit tightening. Analysts say more supportive measures are likely, as Beijing tries to prevent its pollution achievement from backfiring on its larger goal of stable economic growth.

“It’s very difficult to do," Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group, said of Beijing’s balancing task. “The cut on steel production is due to environmental issues and high iron-ore prices, but not a calibration on [the extent of] a demand slowdown."

For now the steel policy, which calls for annual output no greater than last year’s, remains in place. But it requires a production cut of 11%—59 million metric tons—in the second half, a huge sacrifice. Past cases of similar orders suggest they aren’t always followed, no matter from how high they came.

To fight pollution, Mr. Xi in 2013 demanded that the province of Hebei, which produced a quarter of China’s steel, slash its capacity by 60 million metric tons over five years. There is no conclusive evidence to show the goal was attained, though officials say it was. State data show Hebei last year produced a record 250 million metric tons of steel, up 33% from 2013—and still a quarter of China’s total.

The latest cuts were forced through at times by old-school Communist Party methods. The sector had been enjoying a banner year—industrywide profit in May was up 416% from a year earlier. The state-backed China Iron and Steel Association had members conduct a “self-discipline" videoconference session to publicly distance themselves from the recent successes.

“We have to actively cooperate with the national ministries and commissions to reduce crude steel output, and maintain the pressure to do so," said Shen Bin, president of the China Iron and Steel Association. Images of the session show dozens of steel bosses gathered via a Chinese conferencing platform, taking turns to vow allegiance to state objectives.

Beijing had tried to quell expansion in the industry by raising tariffs on some steel exports in May. But that policy didn’t work well, indicating how global demand and low world-wide inventories are working against Beijing’s steel policy. Chinese finished-steel exports in the January-to-July period were up 31% year-over-year, official data show.

“The sector looks likely to miss the target of limiting 2021 steel output to 2020 levels," the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in an August report. The organization said in an email to The Wall Street Journal that officials might emphasize more broadly maintaining a downward output trend.

The industry has proved resilient, bouncing back with every stimulus-fueled construction boom, the government’s preferred weapon to ward off slowdowns in the past 15 years. Maintaining an even keel for China’s economy will become increasingly paramount as the Communist Party gathers for a major congress next year to weigh leadership transition.

China’s leaders are caught between unleashing another wave of debt-fueled stimulus to propel the economy, or allowing demand to keep slumping, said the clean-energy center’s lead analyst, Lauri Myllyvirta.

“It’s now a matter of managing an exit while keeping everyone reasonably happy until the big Party meeting," Mr. Myllyvirta said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

