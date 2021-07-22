China offers oil reserves in unprecedented move to cool rally

Since early-2021, Beijing has ramped up efforts to control surging prices that have seeped into everything from the cost of power to daily meals. Raw material costs are up on a strong economic recovery from China to the U.S. to Europe, as well as virus-related labor and supply-chain woes. Beijing has gone after speculators and released state metals and coal stockpiles in a bid to prevent rallying prices from denting its own growth.

