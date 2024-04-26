China’s gold consumption rises on safe-haven demand

Chinese buyers, spooked by a protracted property slump and a recent stock-market rout, are rushing toward gold as economic uncertainty looms, propelling a global bullion rally.

Gold consumption in China rose 5.94% from a year earlier to 308.91 tons in the first quarter, the state-backed China Gold Association said Friday. Meanwhile, China’s imports of gold raw materials surged 78% in the same period, helping the country’s total gold output to jump 21.16%.

Globally, expectations of U.S. rate cuts and intensifying global geopolitical tensions have helped send gold prices to all-time highs above $2,400 an ounce this year. Analysts say sustained demand from China, the world’s biggest gold producer and consumer, is further boosting the rally.

In January-March, Chinese buyers’ purchase of gold bars and coins rose 26.77% to 106.32 tons, amounting to around a third of total consumption. However, the recent rise in prices dented demand for gold jewelry, with purchases falling 3% to 183.92 tons, or 59.5% of the total.

“Rapidly rising gold prices, coupled with factors such as gold jewelry processing fees and high brand premiums, have fueled consumers’ wait-and-see sentiment, thus suppressing gold jewelry consumption and hyping pressures on gold jewelry retailers’" said the gold association. In contrast, due to surging safe-haven demand, the consumption of gold bars and coins with relatively low premiums had increased significantly, the industry group said.

Meanwhile, the precious metal’s trading volumes on Shanghai’s gold and futures exchanges rose 32.29% and 14.89%, respectively, in the first quarter, prompting authorities to intervene on fears of major market fluctuations.

It isn’t just retail shoppers, futures traders and institutional investors who are snapping up gold bullion. China’s central bank, like its global peers, has been loading up on the precious medal for 17 consecutive months, with a total gold reserve of 2262.47 tons at the end of March.

Gold jewelry consumption is likely to remain tepid, as China enters the traditional off-season for demand, especially as local gold prices keep refreshing record highs, said Ray Jia, China research head at World Gold Council, in a report published earlier this month.

“On the other hand, the shining performance of gold compared to other local assets has attracted increasing attention from investors," he said, adding “this could mean continued strength for gold investment demand in China."

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com