China's gold consumption rose 6% in first quarter this year; what is driving the rally?
According to the China Gold Association, gold consumption in the country saw a 6% rise in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.
Gold, which is considered as a secured investment amid geopolitical and economic upheavals, has witnessed a significant surge in value due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip. However, the prolonged and resilient ascent of gold, surpassing $2,400 per ounce, can be largely attributed to China.
