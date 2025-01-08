Cocoa farmers uproot their plants despite record prices

Cocoa was the best-performing commodity in 2024, outpacing even bitcoin, but that hasn’t stopped farmers from abandoning the crop.

Farmers in the top cocoa-producing region of the world are reseeding their lands because of a mixture of bad weather, failed government policies—many of which were aimed at helping farmers—and a fast-moving virus that has ravaged their plants.

The result is higher prices for chocolate lovers and a steep drop in production from Ivory Coast and Ghana, the traditional cocoa behemoths of West Africa.

John Ato Sackey, 55 years old, grew cocoa for more than 30 years on the 12-acre farm he inherited from his father in Assin Nsuaem, Ghana. For more than two decades, up until 2022, the farm consistently produced around 5,000 cocoa pods a year. Each cocoa pod produces approximately one 3.5-ounce bar of 70% dark chocolate.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it paid off," Sackey said. “It provided us with a steady income, which allowed us to send our children to school and provide for their healthcare."

But as prices soared to record levels, Sackey pulled up his cocoa trees, which had been decimated over the past two years by cacao swollen-shoot virus, a disease that causes root necrosis and is deadly to cocoa trees.

Sackey is currently planting oil palm seedlings. “We’re hoping that palm-oil production will be more sustainable and profitable for us," he said. “It’s less susceptible to disease, and it requires less labor and inputs. Additionally, the market demand for palm oil is high, so we’re hoping to make a good profit from it."

Sackey is one of many multigenerational cocoa farmers transitioning out of the family business. A factor in those decisions has been faulty government policies, including a fixed price that the countries pay farmers for their beans.

That policy, intended to protect cocoa farmers from volatile swings in global markets, has kept them from enjoying the benefits of rising prices, just when they need the cash the most. Both Ivory Coast and Ghana forward-sell the next season’s beans and set the price that farmers receive, called the farmgate price. Growers currently receive less than a third of the amount their beans fetch on international markets, while the governments reap a windfall.

Cocoa futures in New York soared 178% last year, hitting a record high of $12,565 a metric ton in December. By comparison, bitcoin surged 122% in 2024.

For a period, Ghana distributed fertilizer to cocoa farmers for free in an effort to boost yields. In 2020, the two nations formed a chocolate bloc to impose a premium on buyers of $400 per metric ton of cocoa, a surcharge they said would go directly into the pockets of farmers. None of it has worked.

“Basically Ghana and [Ivory Coast] treated the cocoa sector as kind of a given, just taking the foreign currency," said Antonie Fountain, managing director of the Voice network, an association of civil society organizations working in sustainable cocoa. “We’ve been saying [for decades], ‘You’re going to have to pay a fair price to farmers, or else at some point, you’re going to run out of farmers’—which is kind of what’s happening now."

For a quarter of a century, Francis Kwame Mensah, 45, has been growing cocoa, a trade he learned from his father. Two years ago, his 5-acre farm in Amanase, Ghana, produced about 2,000 cocoa pods a year, but the swollen-shoot virus has devastated his crop.

After the withdrawal of government subsidies, he now has to pay for his own fertilizer, something he can ill afford amid a broad cost-of-living crisis and a plunging local currency. The result is a 75% drop in his output and a halving of his income to about $170 a month. He slashed his workforce and expenses, and stopped saving for his four children’s educations.

“It’s been a while since I’ve received any support, and I’m starting to feel like I’ve been forgotten," Mensah said. “The price increase has helped a bit, but it’s not enough to offset the decline in productivity. I still struggle to make ends meet, and I’m not sure how much longer I can keep going."

Cocoa production in Ivory Coast dropped 22% during the 12-month season that ended Sept. 30, from the same period a year earlier, while Ghana’s output plunged 27% over the same period of time, according to the International Cocoa Organization.

Officials, farmers and analysts blame adverse weather in West Africa—wet weather in the dry season and dry weather in the traditional wet season—for much of the current production shortfall. However, West African neighbors Cameroon and Nigeria, which are tied as the world’s fourth-largest cocoa producers, have experienced similar weather and have seen their production increase in recent years.

Before the current production drop, farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana often raised output by cutting down forest to clear space for more cocoa trees. But a new European Union law aimed at protecting the world’s rainforest means that West African farmers have to try to grow more cocoa on the plots they have.

That decision often leads to big upfront costs because it essentially requires farmers to pull up older, less-productive trees and plant new ones to increase production, especially as farms are ravaged by diseases.

Like other cocoa farmers, Mensah has diversified: He now grows cassava and maize, and has started a small poultry business. Mensah is considering replacing his cocoa trees with rubber or oil palm.

“I need to explore other options to secure my family’s future," Mensah said. “It’s not an easy decision, but I think it’s necessary."

