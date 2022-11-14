Coffee market goes cold as Brazilian weather normalizes
- Futures prices have plunged since August, with coffee-growing conditions bouncing back from last season’s drought and frost
Coffee was one of the hottest commodities earlier this year, but it has now gone cold, with prices declining more than 20% in the past month.
Coffee was one of the hottest commodities earlier this year, but it has now gone cold, with prices declining more than 20% in the past month.
Wet weather in farming areas such as Brazil and Indonesia is raising the prospect of a good crop and bigger coffee supply, sending prices down. At the same time, a strong dollar this year has pressured prices of many commodities.
Wet weather in farming areas such as Brazil and Indonesia is raising the prospect of a good crop and bigger coffee supply, sending prices down. At the same time, a strong dollar this year has pressured prices of many commodities.
Arabica coffee futures have shed 22% in the past month. In October, coffee futures fell for 13 consecutive trading sessions, the longest losing streak in nine years. Cheaper robusta beans fell 15% in that same time.
The decline is a sharp reversal. Coffee futures jumped to an 11-year high of $2.58 a pound in February after crops in Brazil were hurt by drought, then frost. Prices softened but then rallied again in late August—and are now down about 30% from then. The most-active Arabica contract fell 0.5% Friday to $1.70 a pound.
While it is early in the coffee-growing season, the weather in Brazil has so far been a lot more friendly to farmers there. Precipitation in Brazilian coffee-growing areas has exceeded seasonal averages over the past 45 days, according to data compiled by StoneX Group.
“Last year we had a rough year—this year it is normalized," said Albert Chu, senior research analyst with Newton Investment Management, a research firm associated with BNY Mellon Corp.
Wet weather there is expected to continue, as the U.S. National Weather Service projects that a La Niña climate system will continue into 2023. Its latest outlook gives La Niña a 75% chance of persisting through the winter.
The dollar, meanwhile, remains up for the year, despite a harsh snapback Thursday after new data showed slowing inflation. Commodities tend to be priced in dollars, so a strong dollar makes them more expensive for buyers around the world.
Coffee demand soared during the Covid-19 pandemic when people stayed home, as did coffee prices, so some of the recent price drop reflects a return to normal.
But coffee drinkers shouldn’t expect a sudden drop in the price of their morning joe. Futures prices can take a while to trickle into retail prices, if they do at all. Besides, many caffeine lovers appear unwilling to kick the coffee habit no matter the price.
Starbucks Corp. this month reported revenue for its latest quarter above the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet, with same-store sales up 7% year-over-year. And Nestlé SA said last month its division that handles coffee had grown by 8% organically in the third quarter, thanks in large part to sales under its Nescafe brand.
“We can clearly see when we look at the development of our sales and our growth by category, everything is normalizing post-Covid," Chief Financial Officer François-Xavier Roger said on a call with analysts.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text