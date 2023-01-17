Commodities warrant cautious optimism, not exuberance, in 2023

Still, there are a few important caveats. First, the timing and scale of China’s housing-market rebound remain quite uncertain. While households are sitting on high savings levels, Chinese credit data—often a good leading indicator for the housing market—remains mixed at best. Growth in medium and long-term loans to households, much of which is mortgages, ticked up to 5.3% month over month in December from 4.8% in November on a seasonally adjusted, annualized basis according to Goldman Sachs. But overall growth in outstanding, economywide debt and equity finance slowed further to 9.6% year over year, from 10% in November.