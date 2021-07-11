Commodity boom dwarfs oil spat as emerging markets set to win

Investors and strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say the post-pandemic economic recovery will stoke demand for raw materials across the board, buoying commodity-sensitive assets regardless of whether a crude accord is reached. Russia and Colombia are among the countries that stand to benefit in particular, according to Whitney Baker, the New York-based founder of Totem Macro, which advises funds overseeing more than $3 trillion.

