Commodity boom fetches a dividend jackpot for Centre

Aluminium supplies and capacities were constrained even before the outbreak of war. China smelters had faced the heat of power cuts. The Russia-Ukraine crisis raises the risks of lower aluminium supplies from Eastern Europe, while rising energy costs are likely to add to the woes of aluminium manufacturers around the world. Indian aluminium producers are better placed than global peers, given the negligible dependence on imported coal, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said in their report. They have raised their Ebitda estimates for FY22, FY23, and FY24 by 5%, 25% and 12% for Nalco.