Commodity market today: Jeera hits record high on demand-supply constraints. Experts see more upside3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Commodity market today: Jeera prices are rising due to lower yield and higher demand in domestic and global market, believe experts
Commodity market today: Due to low yield in India and rising demand in domestic and international market, Jeera price today climbed to a new life-time high of ₹46,250 per quintal on NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange), bettering its previous record high of ₹42,440 per quintal. Jeera future contract for May 2023 on NCDEX today opened upside and went on to hit new highs of ₹46,250 levels. However, profit booking soon triggered and the commodity price is current quoting ₹45,370 per quintal on NCDEX.
