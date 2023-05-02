According to commodity market experts, Jeera prices are rising due to the low yield expected in the upcoming season leading to demand-supply constraints in the domestic market. However, they said that due to rise in demand and lower supply by Syria and Turkey in the international market is expected to fuel Jeera prices in international market as well. They said that uptrend in Jeera prices are expected to continue and advised commodity future traders to remember the immediate support of ₹43,000 per quintal and strong support levels at ₹41,00 levels. They maintained that Jeera future contact for May 2023 is facing immediate hurdle at ₹46,500 levels whereas major resistance is placed at 48,200 levels. On breaching ₹48,200 levels, one can expect the Jeera prices to go up to ₹51,000 per quintal levels by end of September 2023.