Commodity markets are all gummed up

The steelmakers were pushing in expectation of tough curbs on output in late 2021: Chinese regulators have repeatedly pledged to limit production this year to 2020 levels, as part of the national plan to cap carbon emissions. Now those restrictions are biting as expected. Many steelmakers can’t produce at all, which has hit iron-ore prices hard, while those still cranking out steel can charge a premium for it. Since June, U.S. hot-rolled coil steel futures are up 6%; iron ore, down more than 30%.