Commodity outlook: Gold price seen to touch ₹62,000, silver ₹80,000 in 2023, says ICICIdirect2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Sharing its the commodity outlook report for 2023, ICICIDirect said that it sees gold price to rise towards ₹62,000 per 10 grams, touching all time high in the new year 2023. Meanwhile, it expects silver to rebound towards ₹80,000 per kg.
