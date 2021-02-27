Commodity returns plunge the most in months amid stronger dollar

The plunge comes after hedge fund bets on rising commodity prices set a record for the fifth week in a row in data going back to 2011, according to a Bloomberg analysis of data from the Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE for 20 raw materials. A number of investment banks have recently called for commodities entering a new structural bull cycle, with some even saying it could be the start of a supercycle. But the spike in US yields on Thursday is stoking concern that the accommodative monetary approach that helped fuel the recent price gains may not last, despite central banks’ indication otherwise.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}