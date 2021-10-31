De Beers Group, the world’s biggest diamond company, is putting its might behind the De Beers Forevermark brand in India. De Beers made its India debut in 2011 and has expanded to 62 cities in the country with 270 doors. The company is focusing on millennials, with consumers buying bigger diamonds with higher clarity, Toranj Mehta, director of marketing at De Beers Forevermark, said in an interview. She is confident that young Indians will continue to buy natural diamonds for years to come. Edited excerpts:

Are millennials an important consumer category for you?

Millennials in India, the largest cohort eventually by 2030, are very similar to global millennials. We have noticed that many of them are much more inclined to buy jewellery and diamonds as opposed to going on holidays.

In our case, everything that we do—right from the mine to the finger—is recorded, and we disclose the entire journey of the diamond when people buy it. This kind of story and ethos behind a brand is appreciated by millennials. We have usually noticed that consumers who are positively inclined towards brands are those who really care about what a brand is doing and how it is making the world a better place. Millennials today see us as a very relevant brand.

What are the consumer trends? When do Indians purchase diamonds? Are fewer people buying them post covid?

People are changing how they buy diamonds. We have seen a shift from earlier when people would buy smaller diamonds. But they are now going in for bigger ones. They are also buying better quality diamonds in which the configuration of the four Cs of colour, clarity, cut and carat weight is higher. The higher the four Cs, the higher the price point. Overall, on average, there is an upward trend in size and clarity.

A more modern consumer will typically go in for a branded diamond line for the simple reason that there is an assurance of quality and genuineness and of natural diamonds. In our case, there is a more global kind of assurance on the product, rather than taking a jeweller’s word for it.

Do shoppers insist on the ethical sourcing of diamonds?

Every diamond that we get from the mine to the finger is ethically sourced. In fact, our promise to our consumers is that every diamond that you get is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. When you buy our diamonds, this kind of assurance that you get is very important for younger consumers.

What are some of your newest campaigns?

We recently launched, for the festive season, our global product called the Avaanti. It is a very cutting-edge design meant for the independent modern woman who doesn’t really want to be put into any stereotype or conform to any kind of typical role. She is a woman who creates her own journey and moves forward. The designs of the pieces in the collection are full sweeping circles that don’t close. This indicates that there is still a path that you people to follow and evolve.

Did you continue with your regular marketing channels during covid?

When you look at diamonds, you feel happy, and there is a sort of joy that comes in. There is a sort of emotion that you feel. So, while we were not communicating ‘go out and buy’ or ‘go out and shop’, we were communicating overall digital as well. We did also continue with our traditional media and, to a certain extent, pushed through newspapers. We believed it would be useful for us as a brand as well to build consistency.

Have lab-grown diamonds impacted the traditional industry?

People are still looking for natural diamonds. It is not only about the status of a diamond but the fact that every diamond means something to the person buying it. Most people buy them to commemorate an important occasion. And at that time, people want to buy something which is precious.

Lab-grown diamonds do not follow the same ethos as natural diamonds do because there is something that is very valuable and unique. So, there is always an inclination of our customers to go for natural diamonds, given that there is this whole preciousness behind natural diamonds and a rarity. At De Beers Forevermark, of all the gem-quality diamonds that are sourced and polished, only 1% make the cut for our brand to sell.

So, in a way, diamonds don’t need marketing; they market themselves?

There is a history that goes behind every single diamond. They are 3 billion years old, older than Mount Everest. These are such valuable precious gems that are finite, and after a point, you won’t have them. So, in a way, they do.

How were the retailers you work with impacted during covid?

During covid, when we had the shutdown, it was quite difficult for our partner retailers since stores were shut. Stores had to find innovative ways in which they would actually be make their sales via appointments or calls or virtually. Once the lockdown eased, we noticed a complete bounceback. This year, having had experience of 2020, our jewellers were prepared much better. So, we have seen that there is a very positive energy on the floors in stores and demand is also quite high.

Jewellers have actually been able to manage this demand because they have planned better this time. So overall, I think the market is back to where it was pre-pandemic and is moving better. What we can also understand is that people who are coming in to shop are not just casual browsers, they are actually people who intend to buy, and the pent-up demand that was there is now getting fulfilled.

