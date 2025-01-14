Copper at one-month high in mixed base metal trading

By Violet Li and Mei Mei Chu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Base metals traded mixed on Tuesday, with copper steady at its one-month high, although gains were capped by a strong U.S. dollar following robust economic data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% to $9,121 per metric ton by 0143 GMT.

The dollar hung near its highest in more than two years as traders scaled back U.S. rate cuts bets in 2025 after strong economic data last week.

The U.S. registered an out-performance in its economic data, with unexpected job growth acceleration and a 4.1% decline in unemployment rate last month. This prompted traders to dial back hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency versus six other units, was 0.16% higher at 109.59, not far from the 26-month high of 110.17 touched on Monday.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The threat of Trump tariffs, along with the Fed's measured approach to rate cuts this year, lifted Treasury yields and the dollar.

The most-traded February copper contract on the SHFE was flat at 75,340 yuan ($10,266.48) a ton.

LME aluminium remained relatively unchanged at $2,578 a ton, tin was flat at $29,870, nickel slipped 0.4% to $15,840, lead slid 0.5% to $1,948 and zinc added 0.1% to $2,869.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 20,305 yuan a ton, nickel gained 0.8% to 127,790 yuan, zinc fell 0.2% to 24,195 yuan, lead lost 0.8% to 16,475 yuan and tin shed 0.6% to 249,310 yuan.

(Reporting by Violet Li and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sumana Nandy)