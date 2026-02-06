Mutual funds want commodity ETFs other than gold and silver. But is this feasible?
Current regulations limit commodity ETFs to these two precious metals, but discussions are now underway between mutual funds and exchanges regarding other commodities, especially copper. However, several hurdles stand in the way.
Mutual funds and commodity exchanges are exploring whether exchange traded funds (ETFs) can be expanded beyond gold and silver. Current regulations limit ETFs to these two precious metals, but discussions are now underway between the two sides regarding other commodities, especially copper, according to three people aware of the matter. The discussions are still at a very early stage, with the two sides deciding how such a plan could work, they added.