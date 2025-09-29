Copper gains on weaker dollar and supply concerns

*

Copper is up 5% so far in September

*

Tin hits highest in almost six months

(Updates prices)

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over global supply after an accident at the world's second-largest mine.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 2.4% to $10,418 a metric ton by 1604 GMT.

The metal is up 5% this month after hitting a 15-month high of $10,485 on Thursday as analysts lowered supply forecasts for 2025 and 2026 after disruption at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

"We remain supportive on copper price prospects following the tightening of the copper concentrate market on the disruption and force majeure at Grasberg," said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

The Grasberg minerals district suspended operations on September 8 after a deadly mud slide at the biggest of its three underground mines.

A slew of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data pressured the dollar, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Top metals consumer China said that it was targeting average production growth in non-ferrous metals of about 1.5% this year and next. For 2023 and 2024 the targeted average production growth was 5%.

China's industrial profits returned to growth in August, but factory activity probably shrank for a sixth straight month in September, a survey of economists showed. Official purchasing managers' index data is due on Tuesday.

Among other LME metals, tin gained 2.9% to $35,440 a ton after hitting $35,510, its highest since April 4, after a report that Indonesia ordered the closure of around 1,000 illegal tin mines in a key producing region.

The spread between LME cash prices and the three-month tin contract was last at a premium of $25 a ton compared with a discount of $50 on Friday.