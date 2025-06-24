Copper hits two-week high on softer dollar and Iran-Israel ceasefire

By Polina Devitt

Advertisement

LONDON, - Copper prices hit their highest in almost two weeks on Tuesday as the dollar fell and the yuan strengthened after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $9,743.50 a metric ton by 1013 GMT after touching $9,760.50 for its highest since June 11.

The market's attention was on continuing outflows from copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses , which combined with large holdings of cash copper contracts and warrants - title documents conferring ownership - to inflate premiums for near-term contracts.

The premium for the cash copper contract over the three-month forward eased to $249 a ton on Tuesday. It had closed at $280 on Monday for its highest since November 2021, indicating tightness in the LME copper system.

Advertisement

Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses are down 65% since mid-February at 94,675 tons, their lowest since August 2023, as some traders diverted metal to the United States to benefit from the premium on COMEX copper futures over the LME benchmark while Washington continues to consider potential tariffs on copper imports.

"The metal drips out of the warehouses every day," one metals trader said. "LME copper price is so much lower than Comex that the LME can't attract deliveries."

In other LME metals, aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,581 a ton as the Iran-Israel ceasefire drove down oil prices and removed the immediate threat to the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane for Middle East aluminium producers.

Aluminium, the smelting of which requires large amounts of energy, touched a three-month high of $2,654.50 on Monday.

Advertisement

LME lead rose 1.1% to $2,024.50 after hitting $2,025.5 for its highest since March 31 while zinc added 0.9% to $2,711 after touching $2,715.50, its highest since June 4.

Tin eased 0.1% to $32,670 while nickel gained 1.3% to $14,990.