Copper is the prize in mining megadeals
Alistair MacDonald , Ed Ballard , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Jan 2026, 07:05 pm IST
Summary
Rio Tinto-Glencore merger talks underscore the growing demand for copper, driven in part by AI.
Booming demand for copper is driving a spate of mining megadeals, in a rush to secure more of a metal essential to powering artificial intelligence.
